Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,174 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,150,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,657,452. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

