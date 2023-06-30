Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys 2,166 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance makes up 1.2% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Credit Acceptance worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 22.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,443,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CACC. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CACC traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $502.16. 14,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,917. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $358.00 and a 1 year high of $617.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.82.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.