Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.35% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 205.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,435.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,237. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $385.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -447.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTO. StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

