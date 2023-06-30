Morgan Stanley Cuts Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $80.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WH. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.71.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $81.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at $423,226.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $46,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.