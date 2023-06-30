Morgan Stanley Boosts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $208.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.69.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $181.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

