MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.87 and last traded at $50.02. 45,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 436,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MLTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $33.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 0.93.
Insider Transactions at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.63 per share, with a total value of $20,533,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,319,573. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
