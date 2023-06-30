Moonbeam Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.10 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $168.07 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013413 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000737 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,073,766,381 coins and its circulating supply is 669,573,481 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

