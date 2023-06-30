Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 374 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on VLO shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $116.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.06. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.13 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

