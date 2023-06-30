Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 8,214 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE T opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.