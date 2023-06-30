Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 2,018 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $799,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.