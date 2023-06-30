Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.88 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

PayPal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

