Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.25 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Allstate by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $109.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.60. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

