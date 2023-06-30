Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 476,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $20,266,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,238,000 after purchasing an additional 116,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ICU Medical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $176.96 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.90 and a 12 month high of $212.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.17 and a beta of 0.62.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.43. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $568.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $36,939.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,997.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $5,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,139.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $36,939.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,997.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,818,650 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

Featured Articles

