Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

DUK stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.29. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

