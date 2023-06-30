Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 33,806 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 128.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

