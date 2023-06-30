Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 21,904 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,904 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.07% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 53,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.30.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

