Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,237 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $257.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $816.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Barclays lowered Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.01.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,772. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.