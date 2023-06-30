Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Montauk Renewables’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

Shares of MNTK opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. Montauk Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 16.89%. Research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,966,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,736,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,166,000 after buying an additional 50,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,016,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,602,000 after buying an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 52,232 shares during the last quarter. 16.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

(Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.