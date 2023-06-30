Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $191.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $221.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.88.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $122.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $6,185,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,903,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,850 shares of company stock worth $56,671,813. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.