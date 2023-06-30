Mizuho Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $100.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.62.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $96.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

