Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.14

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.14 and traded as low as C$0.85. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 25,500 shares changing hands.

Mirasol Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,120 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

