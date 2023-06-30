Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $80.00 at Evercore ISI

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.10.

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $64.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

