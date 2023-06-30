Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $64.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $259,034,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.