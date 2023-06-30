Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q4 guidance to ($1.26)-($1.12) EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.10.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

