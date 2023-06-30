Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOMW) Short Interest Update

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOMW – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 758.3% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Micromobility.com Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of MCOMW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 52,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,614. Micromobility.com has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04.

About Micromobility.com

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

