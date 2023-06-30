Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Update

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Get Mexico Equity & Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 17.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 78,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.