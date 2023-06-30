MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $90.90 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 30th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $90.90 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $20.35 or 0.00067316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 20.356611 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,773,930.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

