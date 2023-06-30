MetisDAO 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.25 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $93.16 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $20.86 or 0.00068632 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019443 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014120 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,416.95 or 1.00085529 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 20.356611 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,773,930.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

