Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys 82 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 0.9% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.5 %

CRM stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,813,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 771,961 shares of company stock valued at $161,808,116. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.