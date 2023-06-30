Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Shares Up 19.4%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Free Report)’s stock price rose 19.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 188,385 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 607% from the average daily volume of 26,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

