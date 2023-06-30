Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.1% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 2.2 %

Accenture stock opened at $308.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.64. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.