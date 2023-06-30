McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 21,832 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.1% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 86,510 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $295.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.97. The company has a market capitalization of $215.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.