McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

