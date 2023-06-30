Maverick Protocol (MAV) Price Reaches $0.43

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded down 44.7% against the dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $107.92 million and approximately $76.90 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.55077322 USD and is down -29.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $163,928,438.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

