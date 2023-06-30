Maverick Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $107.29 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $107.29 million and $60.58 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 45% lower against the US dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.43776291 USD and is down -18.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $78,069,424.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

