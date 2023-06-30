Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Down 51.9% in June

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMMW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 534,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,377. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile
