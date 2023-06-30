Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Down 51.9% in June

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMMW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 534,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,377. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It also offers wind energy production equipment.

