Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MARPS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.30. 10,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,375. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 85.15% and a return on equity of 144.57%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

