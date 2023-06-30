Marcy Daniel Sells 2,788 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $52,999.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,623,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,856,784.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marcy Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $40,463.00.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

PWSC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. 36,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,713. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -135.28 and a beta of 0.90. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

