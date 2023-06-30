Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 157 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $519,286,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,442,000 after buying an additional 700,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after buying an additional 640,598 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,425,000 after buying an additional 600,584 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 33,018.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 552,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 551,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $386.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.61. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $235.69 and a 12-month high of $387.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.26%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

