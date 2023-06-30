Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 100,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 247,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $1,744,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $455,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

