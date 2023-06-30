Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,111.66 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,233.61 and a 1 year high of $2,139.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,040.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,735.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,066.93.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,346 shares of company stock worth $24,704,401 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

