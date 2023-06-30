Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $48.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

