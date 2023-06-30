Marcum Wealth LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.84% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 74,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 147,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 112,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KJUL opened at $25.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

