Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $203.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $209.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.97 and a 200-day moving average of $191.39.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.