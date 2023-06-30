Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 76 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $218.07 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

