Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 44,222 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $35,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 122,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 810,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 47,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 86,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $40.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

