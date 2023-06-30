MARBLEX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $59.19 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00003479 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MARBLEX has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $59.19 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,723,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,820,350 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,798,906 with 55,895,968.73562097 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.05001936 USD and is down -5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,373,178.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

