Maravai LifeSciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 119,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of MRVI opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

