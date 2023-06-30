Manz (ETR:M5Z) Trading Up 1.9%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Free Report) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €18.88 ($20.52) and last traded at €18.56 ($20.17). Approximately 8,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.22 ($19.80).

Manz Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $158.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Manz

Manz AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a high-tech engineering company that provides production equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions. The Mobility & Battery Solutions segment provides production solutions lithium-ion battery cells, modules, and systems, as well as capacitors.

