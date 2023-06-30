Manchester Financial Inc. Takes Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 22,386.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 197,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 196,549 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 396,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.86.

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.87. The stock had a trading volume of 213,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.70 and its 200 day moving average is $282.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

